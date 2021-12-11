Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Ice Pellets
On the way home this afternoon, just past Miz Flinchum’s house, it began spitting snow. The day had been one where the sky seemed a bit confused as to what kind of weather was in store for us, but it appears gray and dismal has won out. Along with the rather small flakes of snow are tiny ice pellets mixed in and with the wind pushing from the northwest, it won’t take long to have my features sandblasted off my face. I hadn’t been in any hurry to get home, Mom and Pap took the baccer off to market today, and if they finished early was going out to visit my dad’s brother and sister-in-law. So no one is home just yet. Brother has basketball practice this afternoon, and the younger ones go to public school and their bus doesn’t get in for a while. However, this bit of sleet is stinging on my face, so I’m going to slump down in my coat a bit and walk a bit faster. I’m not worried of accumulation, or of the roads getting icy, cause the sky over to the west doesn’t look very dark or foreboding.
It’s a rather stark time of year. Everything looks dark and gray. Even the animals out in the woods are gray. The newspaper had an article cautioning drivers to use care this time of year because the deers are wearing a dark coat that makes them hard to see. About this time of year the folks caution us about walking in thru the woods. A lot of folks are out deer hunting and some folks get so excited about the hunt that they forget to look twice, shoot once. Pap said when he was a boy the woods was full of fellars out hunting for meat to salt away for the winter. He said not only were hunters hoping to get deer, but squirrel, turkey, rabbit and grouse were other game sought. According to Mom and Pap, people salt cured, brined, dried, and smoked much of the meat to extend its life. And of course between the bigger kills of deer, squirrels, rabbit and fowl helped to fill in the space needed to complete a meal of dried fruits and vegetables.
Glancing up, I find myself on the last leg of the journey. Down, at the bottom of this ridge is home. Mom will have left a small fire in the coal burner of the stokermatic, so home will be quite snug after this chilly walk home. The light icy mix that had been falling tapered off to a dusty hominy snow, those tiny little round balls of snow look magical as they blow across the road, almost like synchronized dancers moving to and fro together. Stopping off at the mailbox, I find a Christmas catalog has come. I recall with a smile the joy we had as kids looking thru the shiny pages with hopes and visions. I know the younger kids will enjoy its pages now. Time for me to set aside any daydreams and come up with a warming supper. I know Mom and Pap will be froze from their day at the warehouse, so I’ll see if I can fix something warm and filling for the cold and weary.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
