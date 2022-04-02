Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Hill Top
It wasn’t called Hill Top for nothing, cause there it was, perched on a flat ridged running across the top of the big hill that crested above Pigeon Roost. It was one of those places that while intended for the purpose of one specific thing, like showcasing movies, was actually enjoyed many ways. For some it was a family gathering site. For others, it was a place for the gang to gather to contemplate trouble they could get into. It was an excuse to drink sodas and eat mountains of popcorn. It was a place for family, friends, those enduring in puppy love and even just acquaintances. This was Hill Top Drive In Theater. From the ticket/cashiershack at the entrance drive to the rows of speakers waiting perched upon the electrically wired posts that grew from the elevated mounds of ground, this place was built for enjoyment.
I can’t recall the name of the first feature I saw at the drive in, I was awfully young, and there courtesy of Oldest Brother who had bought a car with his summer and after school earnings. He had volunteered to bring all of us hellions to the drive in, and Mom and Pap gave their approval. Mostly what I can remember about the event, (I was only about 7-yr old, or so,) was being impressed by the size and fluidity of the screen. The color, the volume of sound; that all this amazement could be delivered to our tightly packed car thru the speakers hung upon the edge of the car window thru those posts planted in the ground like an oddly grown crop of iron stalks.
A couple of the older siblings had gone to the small center building and returned with containers of popcorn we could all share. The smell of popcorn hung in the air throughout the aligned rows of cars sitting upon the slightly elevated ridges designed to help bring optimal viewing to each seat in the car. There were some people scattered about enjoying the film sitting in the backs of their farm trucks backed into position. Others were lying upon quilts spread across the hood and windshields of their vehicles. There was also some clustered upon quilts or sitting in woven lawn chairs in the grassy voids north taken by vehicles. Even some were spread out in the trunks of the car watching the action on the large white screen.
As the movie progressed, there was occasional periods called intermission where the movie was paused to allow folks time to get refreshments without missing any of the film, and also allowing a chance to visit with others there to see the film. The movie can’t start until the sun sets and darkness begins to invade the area to allow the movie to be projected upon the large white wall of concrete. It seems between needing to wait for dark to set in, the cartoons to end, reel changes and intermissions, young folks like me will need to maybe close their eyes for a bit and lay their head down. Reluctantly sleep found me before I had taken full advantage of seeing all the sights and hearing all the sounds.
Thirty-years later I found myself once again in this same place. This time I was old enough and alert enough to see the Disney film The Jungle Book, where I confess to singing aloud each and every song, and watching the film with all the excitement of the child I once was. Accompanied by Baby Sister and Oldest Sister, we gobbled popcorn, drank our sodas and enjoyed the outing, knowing we were enjoying something that in a few short years would become something totally obsolete. They say progress is inevitable, but no one has ever said it is expected to always be fun. Sometimes progress is just an excuse used to hide other excuses.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
