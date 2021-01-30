Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Mercy!
The last couple weeks of January are the two most boring weeks of the year. The time moves so slow you’d think Mother Nature was pushing it around in a wheelbarrow. Last year’s baccer crop is now just a memory in the shape of a few dollars sleeping in the bank, this years baccer crop is just a vision of possibilities. The garden is taking shape in Pap’s mind, and Mom has turned down the corner of a couple pages in a seed catalog. It’s too cold and slushy outside, too hot and crowded inside. The tools have been mended, oiled, honed and greased, and a new batch of pastel evening gloves from the Cheap Store has been laid by waiting to protect our hands from those hoe handles. It’s too early to get a weather prediction from the old groundhog that lives in a network of tunnels cut into the ground across the road, and even the wood hen cackles with laughter at the thought of getting out much right now.
Out at the barn there are a couple or three Bossies mentally knitting booties for the calves that are a month or so from entering the world, and the last year’s hay is on standby to freshen up their first homes. Even the fruit and nut trees are nestled into their own worlds, keeping their thoughts (and sap) to themselves, biding their time till the word February leaps out on the calendar page to prod our memories to prune the fruit trees and grape vines. It’s done in February to allow the cuts time to heal before the sap rises. This keeps the wounds safe from disease or weeping out valuable sap. But, that’s still a few weeks away.
Inside the quilts have all been tacked and tied, the buttons sorted, the hemming and patching caught up. Every jigsaw puzzle has been worked at least twice, the checkerboard has been worn to a faded shade and everyone has been the Old Maid at least a dozen times thru the hundreds of games played. Its too early to spring clean, too crowded to start any projects. Hand-me-downs have been handed down and the shaggy hair has been trimmed. We had beans and taters several meals, and just for change of pace, we’ve had taters and beans a few times as well. Paperback westerns have been thumbed thru, the hardbacks on the shelves riddled with bookmarks. It’s the last two weeks of January, and there’s nothing to do but gripe about it being January. Law have mercy, I sure wish February would hurry and get here so we’d have something different to do, like complain about it being February?
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
