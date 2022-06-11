Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Days of June
The wake up call came early this morning. Mom wanted us up, fed and wading thru the dewy leafs of the strawberry patch before the sun had a chance to heat up the late Spring landscape. We’ve all got a bowl for picking berries, and it’s likely they’ll all be filled before we head to the house. Up above us are the rows of beans, corn and mater plants we put out last month when danger of frost had passed. Just beyond that are the last hills of watermelons planted last week. Like the old timers always said, they were planted in the first 3 days of June. They also say you are supposed to do it in your “gown-tail” but we skipped that part. Mom had one of the big kids set out one of the big canners, and after we get these berries all cleaned and hulled, she’ll be putting on a batch of berries to make strawberry jam.
There’s nothing like a good hot biscuit, slathered in butter and dripping with Mom’s home-canned strawberry jam. As soon as we get the berries picked, I’ll round up jelly jars and get busy washing them up and getting em ready. If everything goes as planned, it should all be done in plenty of time to allow us space to fix dinner. We checked the lettuce bed this morning and Mom said it’s ready for us to use. In fact, we brought an extra bowl with us and a knife to gather leaves of the Simpson lettuce, plus a few green onions from the garden. She’ll dice up some bacon and drizzle the bacon pieces and hot grease over the lettuce and onion bits to a southern feast known cas kilt lettuce.
Mom also sent one of the boys to get the mattock and tater bucket. She says the early taters she’d planted should have a few taters to gravel out to be cleaned and cooked to be added to her a white sauce. She reminds me since they are new taters it’s important to bring them to a boil, then drain them and put them in fresh water to finish cooking. This helps keep away any belly aches eating new taters can give you.
In a few more weeks we’ll need to add apple peeling to our jobs. The June apples, also called Transparents, will be ready to deal with. Mom like to can them as preserves. They hold their shape, not dissolving like some of the other apples, so makes better preserves than others. They also do pretty good as dried apples, and though we don’t do it any more, the June apples did great for preserving with sulphur. Sulphur apples have an odd smell to them, that develops from placing a smoldering lump of yellow sulphur on a saucer sealed in a container with the apple slices. The sulphur destroys pathogens and bacteria that allows the slices to cure. The taste is not one enjoyed by everyone, but once you get used to them, you realize they set atop a buttered biscuit.
Out in the strawberry patch Mom is hollering for us to get a move on. She’s wanting to get everything done early before the house and yard get too hot. That’s my cue to get a move on. So we’ll check in with you folks later.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
