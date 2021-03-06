Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Milking it for All it's Worth
While burning the lettuce bed last evening, Older brother, one of the bigger youngens, got something in his eye. Doing what Mom’s do in cases like this, Mom pried his eye open to give it a good look over to see if there was anything in it that didn’t belong there, or if it had just left it’s mark and departed. She keep a small jar of sterile water that she boiled up for such an occasion, and mixed some with boric acid powder for bathing the eye. This was something that Pap’s dad taught her, because with Pap being a sawmill man, it was something that occurs fairly frequent. Those big saws throw up a heap of sawdust.
Boric acid is used for a bunch of things, washing out eyes is just one of them. Mom says it’s also found in soaps, detergents, fertilizer, and even insecticides. In this case, she warms the sterile water to a tepid temperature, adds the boric acid powder, and after it dissolves thoroughly, proceeds to rinsing the eye, inside and out. Older Brother has practically made a career in getting into things that requires some sort of treatment. He tests Mom in many ways, just one being her first aid skills. Not surprisingly, he’s one of those among us who often tests her patience as well.
As strange as it sounds, when trying to remove sawdust from Pap’s eyes, if the sterile boric acid solution doesn’t remove the debris, tepid milk works well to help remove the particles. Pa’s medical books says there’s nothing in milk that is harmful to an intact eye, and the fat content in milk locks in the offending mote and helps remove it when other eye washes can’t. It can help soothe the eye, and Pap says it works good. I guess the only bad thing would be having to worry about attracting cats. But, back to Older Brother. After clamping his eyelids in a vice-like grip, she got the innards all bathed and rinsed, and is sure there is neither debris, nor any scratches left behind. Older Brother, being thankful to be released from Mom’s incarceration, assured her he was cured and made a hasty exit. As they say in the commercials, there goes another satisfied customer.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.