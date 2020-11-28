Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Real Stuff
The lonely scarecrow sits out in the field, guarding the fodder shocks and the bright punkins attached to the drying vines, while the crows and field mice spend ever waking moment searching for a way to move in unseen by the scarecrow's steadfast gaze. The farmer's life is much like that of the scarecrow; ever on duty, no time off for time to go to the shore or sick time, no 401k set aside to help in the beyond years, only the promise of a job, one that is necessary, that requires diligence and stamina, and one that that doesn't notice the heavy burden of loneliness. Once there was a time when most families had at least some garden growing, if not in the north forty, at least in the back yard near by where a mater could be selected at a moments notice.
In those days it was easy to tell the real folks from the wanna-be's and the pretenders. The real folk tended a neat property, their garden well cared for and had a pride in their management of their land, stock and produce. Even if it wasn't the biggest or the most fruitful, their unwavering diligence was apparent in their care and development of the family farm or garden. Wanna-be's and pretenders give less of their sweat equity and devotion, and tho their fence may be painted whiter, and their house may have more gables, it's still apparent that the paint was bought, the house was bought, but the grounds never lies.
The value of a real person will shine thru. If a person is real, their sincerity will always be apparent as if worn outright like a pair of well fitting overalls. A real person is always the first to say "I'm in my part" and will offer to help others cover their portion. Real people are the women who fore sake appearance to grab up a mop bucket or a hoe to conquer tasks that need done. It's the men who sees laundry needs done and jump in to help sort, hang and fold. Its the wife who helps her husband change the oil in the tractor. It's a young man who distracts a young girl by playing dolls and tea party for an afternoon while her family deals with a crisis. It's a teenage who dresses like a clown as promotion for their job and doesn't mind if their friends or family see. It's all of the decent folks out in the world who are the back brace for humanity. It's the honest, decent, kind, concerned caring folks; you know the ones, those that are often overlooked or obscure because the squeaky wheel or the wanna-be's or pretenders are always demanding the attention.
These people, these very real, uncompromisingly genuine folk aren't as easily identified these days, they are not boastful or braggarts, no halos around their head, no aura around their person, no neatly manicured garden or crops, they are so very difficult to discern. So I advise you, if you know one of these "real folks" don't forget to tell them how much you appreciate their being in your world. If you wait until their visitation to tell them, it's probably to late.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
