Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Chigger Flower
We've been out playing where there are chigger flowers. You know what chigger flowers look like? Well, they all look kinda different. Some are white and some are yellow with brown eyes, some are orange and some are pink. You see, chiggers like hanging out in weeds and grass, but they especially like hanging out with pretty flowers. Besides hanging out in the bushes, chiggers also like hanging out in places like your armpits, your belly button, around your waist, behind your knees and around your ankles. They climb off the flowers and climb up your clothes and find a soft place to burrow under your skin, like your armpit, or knee pit, and then they spit stuff under your skin that makes you itch. Then you scratch, then you scratch more, and then you scratch even more.
Sometimes, your Mom will paint your itchy places with nail polish. If nobody wasted it already she will paint you with clear polish. If somebody wasted the clear polish, she will paint you with pink or bright red. Don't worry, it will eventually wear off. If you already scratched your places too much, the polish will burn like a spark popping out of the burning brush pile. If you scratch too much, and it's too icky to paint with polish, your Mom will say you need Methyolate painted on it. You don't want that. It paints you bright red and burns like a word we aren't allowed to say or think.
If you want to play outside though, you are gonna meet up with chiggers some how. Mom tells us when we've been out running thru the fields to hang our clothes upside down on the clothes line where the wind will blow them off and then for us to get in the washtub. Sometimes chiggers don't wanna be washed or blowed off, and they wait till the next time your Mom says get your play clothes on and then they get your soft places again. Chiggers like to ride home with you when you go blackberry picking or picking flowers like Queen Anne's lace. Chiggers are teeny tiny little red specks, and Mom showed us what they look like. She has a “maga-frying” glass that makes them look really big. She showed us how chiggers look on the Queen Anne's lace.
In the middle of the Queen Anne's lace is a tiny red dot that is darker red than chiggers. The white flower is made up of lots of tiny white flowers all together on one stem, plus the center flower that is dark red; Mom says when Queen Anne was making the lace she pricked her finger and bled on the center of the flower. That's one way to tell if it's really Queen Anne's lace and not some poisonous flower called hemlock that looks like it. Queen Anne also has fuzzy stems, like prickly hair growing on her legs. If the stem isn't hairy, it's poison. Chiggers don't like poison plants, only friendly plants. Chiggers will also crawl in Black eyed Susan's Brown Eyes. So if you want pretty flowers like these or orange milkweed, you're probably gonna get chiggers.
Almost everybody around has chiggers in the summer. Most everybody that rides the Sunday school bus has a nail polish spot or red Methyolate place. It's okay to have these places, it's kinda like a hillbilly tattoo, only it will go away in a little while. Unca Sam's tattoo on his arm is here to stay, he got it when he rode big boats in the Navy, just like Popeye.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.