Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

For Goodness Sake
This is our first year with a mailbox at our house. The older youngens would pick up the mail every day on the way from school, but the post office said it Pap would sink a post in the ground next to the road and set a mailbox on it, that mail would be brought to the house every day but Sunday. It seems to be working pretty good. The mailman has been able to bring us letters from Oldest Sister and Older Sister; they are in the Army. A couple weeks back we got our Christmas catalogs, one from Montgomery-Wards and the other from Sears. The pages are so pretty, shiny with bright colors throughout. Each page is full of pictures of beautiful clothes, toys for every kid of any age, and lots of things to make your house or car look good. We’ve all looked thru the catalogs so many times that we’ve worn a lot of the pages and crinkled the edges.
Some folks call them the wish books, cause most people can only afford to wish and hope, but it’s nice to pretend and imagine. Even though we can’t afford to buy the items pictured on the pages, it gives Santa Claus an idea on the type of things we like. Santa doesn’t get his presents from the catalog either; him and his wife, along with their elves, spend most of the year building and creating gifts. Sometimes you can even see where they’ve used little nails to build things. Santa doesn’t always give you what you think you want, but he gives you things that you need that will make you happy in a different sort of way. Santa is a very busy man, he has to take care of the wishes of a whole world full of people.
Sometimes after work is finished in the evening, Mom will open up one of the catalogs and turn thru the pages. She might mention how pretty a dress is or how warm a coat might be, but she doesn’t ask Santa to bring her anything. Since she’s been good thru the year she will get something in her sock hung on the line with everyone else’s, and she even gets a present from Pap and one from Santa too. Pap doesn’t look thru the catalog, he laughs and says Santa probably wouldn’t want to bring a bad egg like him a present, but every year, Santa puts gadgets in his sock, and he gets a present from Santa and one from Mom. Santa must think Pap’s a pretty good guy, and knows when he’s been bad or good. And like Mom and Pap, we’d better be good for goodness sake!
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
