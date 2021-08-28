Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Huckle-Bury
Oldest Sister shared my love of the old folks, wanting to learn as much as possible about the Begats and Long-Gones as possible. When she found out that she had a young sister who was willing to search the dusty back rooms of the libraries, she deputized me to tag along with her and research. We both also shared a bold curiosity for seemly useless bits of historical oddities. She found articles that discussed the development of ornate grave stones and what objects depicted on stones meant. An image might indicate a job, such as an anvil indicating a blacksmith, or an anchor maybe a sailor. That same anchor could also convey hope. Some images indicated emotion, as a thistle for remembrance, and wheat representing a farmer or prosperity in life. A forefinger pointing up mean ascension to heaven, a forefinger pointing down meant God reaching down to pull us home. Some cultures believe since stones endure while flowers fade, it is a long lasting tribute to leave a stone on the headstone. Other cultures believe stones keep demons at bay, and others believe the stones protects till the coming of Christ. Military persons leave coins, to show they served with someone, or maybe just passing by and wanted to pay tribute.
Almost everyone these days have seen the Facebook post about the difference between cemeteries and graveyards. As a kid, we used them interchangeably, and I still continue to do so on occasion…but a graveyard is located in the yard of a church or religious building, a cemetery can be out and about anywhere. Something else we often use interchangeably are the terms coffin and casket. Most everyone that is buried these days is buried in a casket, the word I use more often than coffin. A casket is a rectangular shaped box for burying. A coffin on the other hand is one of the boxes they used in the old west that tapered down from the top towards the bottom and the top was shaped like the top of a stop sign.
In a western movie a few years back called Tombstone, there came a need for someone to volunteer to go on what would most likely be a fatal mission. The man that agreed to go did so by saying “I’m your huckleberry.” What he should have said was I’m your huckle-bearer. The handles on the side of coffins were known as huckles. In the olden days, Scottish men put vine from the huckle berry bush in their lapel to show they were bearers. The phrase huckle was later synonymous with anyone who carried coffins and as well as the handles. instead of being called “pall bearers” they were known as “huckle bearers.” Now the cemetery where my begats and long gones are buried is atop a hill, and surrounding that cemetery is huckleberry bushes. This is a common occurrence in the Appalachian hills, finding hilltop cemeteries with huckleberry bushes scattered about it. I’ve read these bushes were deliberately planted by the Irish/Scottish clans that dug into the hills to find the quiet farming life. The bushes were put there to provide a supply of the foliage for coffin bearers for graveside services.
Well, there you go, everything you never wondered about. I know not everyone enjoys useless information, but if you do, this will surely provide you with a smattering.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.