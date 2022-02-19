Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Finding a Basic Education
There are some who probably think it took a lot out of my family for us to have continued our education at the church school thru the generations. If you tally up the number of all the members of my extended family who attended this school over the past generations and decades, the number would well over possibly two-hundred. I’m sure we did indeed leave a lot of our lives not only on the campus, but also on the walks back and forth to school. Sure, we could have achieved a satisfactory education thru the public schools, and could even have become more engrained within the community than we did, but we weren’t after satisfactory, we were looking for something extraordinary.
My respect for the public schools is without question. They are committed to, and do deliver a well planned education. But the church school offered something beyond a well planned education. Each morning as we set out on the 2-mile long pathway to higher education, I may have grumbled and griped about the heat, the cold, the snow, rain, humidity, pollen and my perpetual hole in my shoe, but never did I ever grumble about the opportunity provided by the church school and what it brought to my life. This school gave vision, an opportunity, and a stage to practice being a better member of the world. This school had a high standard of requirements to be accepted into attendance, and like a dozier, once aboard, pushed you to maintain, even push beyond the possible in search of the possibilities beyond.
The school wasn’t satisfied in allowing us to be just us, but shoved us forward into being a better us. Because we students at the church school came from different societies and walks of life, we learned flexibility and many of the graces needed to wade thru life. We learned we had to try to be better stewards of our communities, our societies and our worlds. We were given the tools to be better members of humanity and provided with the faith and love of God to see it thru. In our brains was placed the facts and figures to function in an educated world, and in our hearts was placed the gift of faith, hope and love. And if all this wasn’t a huge enough gift, we were bonded by heart and soul with an extended family, many of whom continue to be our dearest possession. I dare say I hold many of my former church school family members with regard equal to my biological family.
Anyone who has family is blessed. To be given a biological family AND a family born thru mutual faith and experience gives more blessing than anyone can grasp. Imagine being stranded on a desert island for 5-years with a few hundred of your closest friends and being given an opportunity to grow together toward a common goal. And so if anyone in the future wonders how a hillbilly like me (and those in my family circles) became the person I was, they will be able to read this post and know I am a product of my raising, part hillbilly, part farm-gal, part scholar, part eternal child, totally grateful for the opportunities I have been given.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
