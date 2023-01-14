Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The Farm Can't Count
These are the Appalachians after all, there's supposed to be certain sounds associated with these hills. The sound of an old hound dog "tearing up the patch" to let someone know he's hungry. After all, it's mid-January and this cold weather steals the heat right out of a hound with no grub in him. Out towards the barn there's the rhythmic sound of a thump followed by a whooshing sound, over and over. Over the driveway to the barn a makeshift basketball hoop has been nailed to the barn, allowing the next great wannabe South Eastern Conference superstar of the future to practice his shot where the snow has melted around the barn.
All over the hills and our neighbors further south there are youngens of all ages, sizes and shapes, playing in a mental championship game, preparing to themselves to make the game winning last second shot. Inside their mind they hear the silence of the crowd erupt into cheers and mayhem as the shot brings about a big win for the home team. On my side of the county, these miniature star players have the presumed words of Coach Bruce Morris or Coach Jerry Hacker ringing in their imagination telling them the play that will have them bringing the ball down the court to make this miraculous play.
Inside the barn is the rustle and humph of the cows stirring in the newly spread hay they will enjoy thruout the night. Too cold to be out in the frigid air of the night. It's been warmer today, but of course after the temperatures we've had, freezing is considered a warm up. That doesn't stop the family farm from being busy. No snow days for the farm, or the farmer. There's no such thing as a day too nasty to work on the farm. The old plastic covered screen door slams behind a coal bucket toting youth, bundled up to keep out the edge beginning to develop in the evening air. Off to the western sky is the brilliance of a single star beginning to glow thru the darkened orange of sunset. Sure, it's Sunday, but the farm can't count days on the calendar...it doesn't understand days of the week, only the necessities of the day.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
