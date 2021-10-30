Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

A Jack of All Trade
It doesn’t take much to get my curiosity stirring, simple things will send me off to check the reference books…after all, you never know when you might need to know important things such as the origin of the word bumbershoot (English term for umbrella). So of course with it being the season of grinning punkins, I couldn’t not share with you the story of “Stingy Jack.” You see, it is because of Stingy Jack the carved punkin became so popular. Way back in the days long before the begats crossed the ocean, the folks of Ireland were noted to grow excellent crops of potatoes, turnips and a beet-like root called a mangold. Because of the bogs and wetlands and wild creatures that roamed about, it wasn’t safe to walk after dark with nothing to light the way. So folks would hollow out one of these vegetables and spoon some burning coals into these to fashion into a makeshift lantern.
Now Stingy Jack was not only stingy, but he did quite a bit of drinking as well. One night he met the Devil at a local pub or bar and convinced the devil they should have a drink together. Well Jack was too stingy to pay, and the devil wouldn’t buy, so Jack came up with a plan where the devil would turn himself into a coin, Jack would use the coin to pay for their drinks and then the devil could change back into himself. The devil agreed and Jack opened his coin purse, the devil jumped in, and found himself next to a silver cross Jack had gotten from the church. The cross rendered the devil useless. Eventually Jack let him out after getting a promise the devil would leave Jack alone for a full year, and if by chance Jack died in that year, the devil would not claim him.
After a year passed, Jack encountered the devil under a fruit tree. He tricked the devil into climbing the tree to get them each a piece of fruit. As the devil reached the upper branches Jack took his knife and carved a cross on tree trunk, preventing the devil from climbing down. Jack agreed to save him if he would agree to the previous deal again, but for 10-years. The devil agreed. During the course of the 10-year, Jack died. He tried to enter heaven, but was turned away for being stingy, telling lies, drinking and running with the devil. But when Jack attempted to go to the Devil’s den, the devil turned him away, stating he had given Jack a promise not to take him in. With contempt, the devil tossed him a hollowed out turnip with burning sulfuric coals in it and bid him to leave. Jack’s spirit was destined to roam the night with his turnip lantern. Others didn’t want to be mistaken for Jack so carved ugly faces on their lanterns to scare off the bad thing of the night.
Some years later, the watchmen and guards of England carried lanterns as they patrolled the streets of London. They became known as “Jack of the lanterns.” When the begats came over, they would carve whatever vegetable that was available at the October time, most often punkins. Placing a candle into the carved punkins they were placed in a window or on the door stoop believing it would frighten the bad things of night, ensuing the home to be well protected and lit. These hollowed out vegetables became known as Jack-o-lanterns.
