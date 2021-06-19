Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Silver Spoons
It’s said that those raised in wealth were born with a silver spoon in their mouth. I guess it mostly depends on what your idea of wealth to be. In all my days growing up on the farm, I can’t recall luxurious surroundings or finery known only to the “landed gentry,” but there are strong memories of days filled with fresh air, sunshine and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. There were summer days when we could open the back door and know that we were free to roam anywhere our legs could carry us. We could, and did, travel at liberty in search of things to amuse our childish imaginations. There was a huge rock lying above the cow pasture that sheltered an area where fine white clay was plentiful. We often dug batches of this clay for our crafty ideas as well as mud fights.
To prevent the clay from drying out in the hot dry spells of summer, we often carried a pork and bean can full of water from the pond to dampen it. We had an endless supply of clay to fashion into toys like cars, trains and planes, as well as handmade vessels and utensils to use in our playhouse. For days when it was too rainy to play away from the house, we’d get a manageable piece of a discarded 1” X 10” lumber from Pap; we’d use this board as the floor of a home we would build, using the clay to fashion walls. We often got glass marbles from our toy box to use as people in for our clay-walled dwelling. The toy box built by Mom and Pap from leftover plywood and scrap lumber. The soles of our feet were tough and tolerated traveling wherever we directed, be it dirt paths, grassy knolls, splendid puddles and even the gravel road. The bridges of our noses pink tinged from the sun, but developing into a healthy golden hue. Eyes sparkling with health.
We weren’t born with a silver spoon in our mouths, but at times it felt like we had hoes welded within our hands. The same sun and fresh air that blessed us yesterday as we played has become the hoeing torture we endure today. There’s nothing that can erase memories of hot, tiring work in the garden more completely than to sit along side the garden with a mater in one hand and a salt shaker in the other. The closest thing we had to having a silver spoon in our mouth was gnawing on a perfectly grown ear of corn dripping with golden butter and a dash of salt from a faux silver top shaker. I can’t say we had bunches of money, but we were dripping with wealth, the wealth of a sun filled youth, taters and bread on the table, and the security of knowing Mom and Pap knew where the REAL wealth lay.
I wear shoes now but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
