Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Billhook and a Degree in Humanity
Pap sort of liked his daughters to be tomboys...he called all his kids, daughters included, "boys," and lets us pretty much get into anything we wanted if we were trying to be constructive. If you wanted to work and was willing to work, he'd let you. He was a natural born teacher. When he called us boys, it wasn't chauvinistic, it was inclusive, to show you gender didn't matter, only your desire to learn. I'm proud to have been one of Pap's "boys."
After he became old, and his health failed him, he wasn't able to lead the pack any longer, at least not from the front. He lost purpose, and he lost spirit. Luckily for he and I both, it happened at a time when I was having growing pains of my own, and really needed to be led and not shoved to my future. There's no greater gift a child can bring to their parent than unconditional respect, and no greater gift a parent can bring to a child than trust. My greatest wish is that one day I can be at least in part as gracious, as respectful, and as humble as my parents.
I was lucky enough to return home at a low spot in my life and spend a couple years again living with my parents. This time I saw the country way of life with clearer, open eyes. The chores that I had once hated so badly had become tasks I enjoyed. I was no longer struggling against the dirt as I hoed and planted, I was now fostering life by working with the hoe and soil. I was as happy to learn as Pap was happy to teach. He instructed me in life, the importance of family. He showed me how with patience, thought and determination you could resolve most problems.
Pap taught me how to whittle a smooth curl off a cedar stick while studying over in my mind how to loosen a bolt rusted in place. He pointed out the different types of bark on trees, the different leaves. He explained why you shouldn't plant your taters next to your maters. He showed me how to hitch a 9,000 year old mowing machine to a 6,000 year old tractor. He showed me how to replace the brakes on his car and how to pack grease into bearings. And after some time in our outdoor classroom, he reached me a tool and said this was my Pa's and I'm giving it to you...my first look at a billhook. And I received it as if he had given me the scepter from the kingdom. It in reality became the key to the door that opened my heart to a future.
This billhook was an old tool, it looked like it was part ax handle, part knife, part seam ripper. He showed me how I could use it by hooking it's blade at the base of an old bush, or ragged brush and severing these unwanted sticks from the ground. He said go to it, and I did. I cleared brush all summer and fall. My hands found new blisters, I found myself. I continued to hew away brush. Me and my billhook, we were a good team. At the end of each day, I placed it in the shed, next to the big old tractor jack, the sickle blades, the wood axe, and splitting wedges...my tool...my very own tool, given to me by Pap, as his Pa had given it to him, stored in the shed next to the other tools that I had used towards earning my degree in humanity.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
