Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Baby It’s Cold Outside
Mom and Pap said the day we declared war on Japan, Italy and Germany, there was a huge surge in patriotic emotion. There had been a growing anti-war movement sweeping the nation, led in part by Charles Lindbergh. But even he saw that where the US had been working toward a peaceful resolve prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, peace talks could no longer continue. Angered by the loss of family and friends in these war atrocities, enlistment into the military excelled, and later the Draft would be enacted. Young men lied about their ages to become enlistment eligible. And on the home front, Pap continues to work multiple jobs and Mom continued to getting the home ready for the stork to drop off a bundle in a couple months. Taking scrap lumber and recycled nails, small shelves were built to augment the Indiana cupboard in the kitchen area. A woodpile was stacked out back for cooking and warming the kitchen and a coal pile sat nearby for the pot bellied stove in the living area for heating there.
Granny (Mom’s mother) was on standby to be fetched if needed, and Pa (Pap’s dad) was ready to deliver this baby when the time came. Some might think it odd that a father in law would deliver a baby, but Pa had been Mom’s doctor since her childhood, and she felt no awkwardness. He continued to call her “Girl” as he always had, and treat her as an extension of Pap. He enjoyed good food, and often managed to stop in as he passed by near supper time for a bite of grub. He hated raw onions, but loved them cooked, and often requested she soften onions in butter and scramble an egg with them, like an unorganized quiche or omelet. Mom said she was adding an occasional festive touch to the home, such as holly, but money was tight and any extra went towards the expansion of the family. Mom said from the beginning they both wanted lots of kids, and God willing, they would do all they could to care and provide for them.
Folks were keeping an ear to the radio and an eye out for the newspaper. With drastic changes coming about, everyone was feeling a sense of anticipatory dread. It was a raw, bitter winter to this point, and Pap was carrying an old lantern in the cab of his truck for the heat it could put out on his travels to and from the roadbeds his loads were dropped. Mom continued to rise far before daylight to fire up the cook stove and prepare breakfast as well as a lunch for Pap. Occasionally he worked near a town where he could buy a bowl of chili and a fist full of crackers for lunch, but declared he liked Mom’s cooking better. Water drawn from the well often froze in the water bucket, but the holding tank on the side of the cook stove kept a supply warm to hot for use when needed. While Pap sipped his coffee, Mom packed bacon, egg and biscuit sammiches with a side of fried taters. Milk was poured into a jug insulated with many tight layers of newspaper. Sometimes there was a few vanilla wafers or jelly in a biscuit for a treat. You wouldn’t know from the sights and sounds inside the home that there was a declaration of war, but everyone was holding their breath for the next move. It’s a bitter time, and not just from the cold.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
