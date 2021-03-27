Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Halloween of Spring
Last week, I spent March 15th trying to "beware the Ide's" which was a warning Caesar received warning him of impending death. On the 17th I relied on the wearing of the green to ward off pinches from any lurking leprechauns hiding around to guard their pots of gold. However, today is the scariest day of the month, when March 21st unlocks the door we commonly know as the first day of Spring. Now that's when things get scary. You see, the calendar says Spring, but Mother Nature is gonna pull every stunt she can to torture Spring by dragging in leftover remnants of Winter in to use them up before Winter climbs into his den to begin hibernating for the next 9-months. Now that's scary! All across the county there are gardeners and farmers ready to make a mad dash to their team or tractor to get those plows and disc cars scratching back large geometric patterns of earth, cause their minds are set on getting those taters planted before March comes to an end.
Over Seven Pines way, Burl King already has his ground worked up and is just waiting until the perfect time to drop his seed taters in the ground. On over above Bond at the Old Joe King place near the Hampton's home, maybe you can see smoke curling high in the air from somebody burning a lettuce bed. There's more smoke rolling back behind the Gabbard's place out toward Pine Flat that could only be someone burning their baccer bed. You can bet just about everyone has either cut the tater eye seeds to cure for planting, or have set about ordering some Kennebeck's or some other sort of "Arsh" (Irish) tater seed to get into the ground. Some are waiting on a moon change thinking it best to plant their taters in the dark of the moon, others are waiting on a couple breezy warm days to get the ground in better condition for planting. A cold wet ground is sure to guarantee your tater seed will rot before they get a chance to start sprouts.
Mom has some old locust posts standing in the barn that she uses each year to form a border around her lettuce bed after she burns and seeds the ground. Everybody knows locust is almost indestructible and several years ago, Pap cut some locust down across the road to clear out some fence row; he trimmed the posts to be used for fencing and such, and Mom kinda took them over for her lettuce bed. Within a couple weeks, all across the countryside there will be large white gauze patches hiding squares of lettuce beds and huge rectangles of baccer beds, like canvas ghosts haunting the hollers and hearts of farm and farmers all about. It's a scary time all right, canvas ghosts on the ground, clouds heavy and the sun weak from its deconditioning from their lazy winter, and everywhere you look there's postcards from Jack Frost saying he is visiting his family up north, but should be back home any day. Use care my friends, March 21st has secret s lurking. It could even be called the Halloween of Spring.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
