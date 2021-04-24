Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Fishes and Loaf(ing)
Yesterday while rearranging the dirt in the garden to sow a few seeds of hope, I collected several fat, pink, wiggling worms. These fishing worms, along with several hands full of good dirt are now in an old pork-n-bean can just waiting to go fishing. So this afternoon, after Sunday dinner, Pap is gonna take Mom and me over to the Rockcastle River to see if we can use these worms to lure a few red eyes or rock bass from the uneven, hook snagging water. Both Mom and me enjoy fishing, and both enjoy fishing without aid of a bobber. By casting out our line and using the edge of our index fingers lying against the taunt line, we can feel the hooks activity thru the magnified sensation from the water. With luck we will out smart the crawdads today, and come home with the same hook we went with, though I suppose that’s just wishful thinking on our part.
All about the rough river edges there are trees in different stages of awakening, and I’m looking forward to sitting on the bank watching the trees watch me. The redbuds are morphing from frilly purple dressed secretive figures to what will become a green umbrella of heart shaped leaves. All about, white blossomed dogwoods will be standing sentry like a brigade of ghostly soldiers. The cowcumber trees with their wide green leaves will be standing by like professors studying a class. And Mom and I will be sitting along side the flow of a untamable water highway, listening to the rhythmic passing of time and current. Pap will be walking along the edge of the woods looking over the standing timber, and like all once upon a time sawmill men, mentally calculating where it could be fallen and the board foot of lumber it would produce.
Overhead the sky will be that shade of blue that only springtime can bring about, and occasional tunes sung by the local songbirds will be heard. With luck we’ll put something on our stringers besides hopes. There’ll be discussions of other days when fishing was good on trips up the Laurel Fork river, or Indian Creek, Pond Creek, or even the big turn hole over in Lamero in Rockcastle County. A wise river knows to never let itself get hemmed into a dead end. Like a historic legend, the river should persevere and refuse to give up or give in. It’s gonna be a great afternoon, relaxing and restful, a time to baptize the worms and appreciate life’s opportunities. Sunday afternoon, a time of fishes and loaf(ing).
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories
