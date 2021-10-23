Walk a Country Mile
Nobody walks a country mile any more. In fact few folks walk anywhere any more. Where once friends and neighbors gathered up and walked to church or school together, or even to town to buy a bottle of pop, these days we’ve gotten so used to our instant life’s we’ve forgotten the purpose of having feet. We either don’t have time or can’t be bothered to walk farther than from the front door of the house to the car, or from Row 4 in the parking lot to an entrance. Ever notice how many of the old songs are about walking or roads? Back in the day when people were striving to feel and not just survive, it seemed there was more of an awareness of the importance of being out breathing real air under a canopy of blue sky, sunshine and billowy clouds. I understand too, that it seems as if the roads back then were safer, fewer fast moving cars, very few strangers in our communities with nefarious intentions. Everyone kept an eye out for those about. Neighbors were more than just people that lived next door or out the road, neighbors were kin; family by blood or family by way of comradely.
There was a time when young and old alike headed out the road on Sunday afternoon to “go a visiting” or set out on Saturday with a gunny sack to go to the store and get their week’s needings. Sure, I know that our modern rapid modes of transportation saves us on time and effort, but where IS that time we saved? If we saved so much time, shouldn’t that mean we have more time at our disposal to visit the sick or help the needy? Why does it seem like the more time we save the more time we need to do things that will save us more time?
I can recall a time when you invited someone home with you from church to share a Sunday dinner. You’d spend the afternoon talking and enriching a fellowship between households, then end the day going back to church to fortify yourself for the upcoming week. At one time young folk would gather for croquet or softball, or even take walks to gather hickory nuts. Now days, if you asked a young person to play croquet with you they’d need to know where to plug the mallets in or if you can just do it from a PlayStation in the Florida room. If you’ve never walked the road with kin or friends, how can you possibly know about their blisters or calluses? If you’ve never spent the afternoon under the sun in fun moments, how will you bring light to the dark corners of your existence. If you don’t take a moment to absorb what’s about you, how will you ever know how far you’ve come and how much farther you must travel.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
