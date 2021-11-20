Praying With a Hoe in Hand
The rain eased up yesterday while walking home from school, and gave all appearance of coming to an end. Aunt Mattie used to tell me if a patch of blue sky the size of a Dutchman’s apron broke thru the clouds, then fair weather would follow. That’s all well an good, but as I was busy trying to figure out just how big a Dutchman’s apron was, it commenced a fine rain even with the sun shining. Having rain fall while the sun is shining is a sure sign it will rain the same time the next day. Which brings me to my current journey home…just over half way home, that darkish bank of clouds over to the west beat me home. So my hope to get home with dry feet one day this week just hasn’t come to fruition.
All in all, I shouldn’t complain. The rain might be falling, but the really sharp cold has held off. Mom told me this morning as I was readying to leave for school that there was going to be a sharp drop in temperature this weekend. So Pap and Brother are heading back up into the rafters of the barn to bring down more baccer to book this afternoon. Sometimes the cold drives out the humidity, and cause the baccer to become too dry to strip. So they are going to try to book enough to keep us working a week or so. Since tomorrow is Saturday we’ll likely do some stripping tomorrow, but Pap tries to give us Saturday afternoons off for ourselves. Chances are we won’t work too late.
As I topped the hill in the final leg home, I can see a small curl of smoke from the chimney, but not well enough thru this small shower to determine how it’s settling. You can usually tell how the weather is going to fall by the way smoke leaves a chimney or flue. If the smoke sails high, it’s a sign of fair weather to come. If smoke settles to the ground it means the weather will continue to trend to the damp or dreary side. I suppose it doesn’t really matter, cause like Mom and Pap say, you gotta work with what you get. So good weather or bad, you’ll do the best you can.
I read a poem about two farmers. They both prayed for God to help them do the best they could. One farmer practically wore the knees out of his trousers from kneeling in prayer. The other prayed with a hoe in his hand working the crops, because he knew God was going to work for the good of the farm and he wanted to help God by doing his part. They both sound like good, and sincere men, both appealing to God in the way they thought best. Both trusting that God would answer their hearts. Mom and Pap are more like the farmer who prayed with a hoe in his hand, expecting us to stay busy till the answer comes.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.