Barry Ryan Hobbs of Kerby Knob was born May 26, 1991 in Fayette County and departed this life Monday, August 1, 2022 at the age of 31. He was the son of April (Isaacs) Hobbs of Kerby Knob and of the late Rodney Lynn Hobbs.
In addition to his mother, Barry is also survived by his daughter, Alaina Lynn Hobbs of Kerby Knob and his sister, Miranda Lynn Sizemore of Kerby Knob. He was blessed with a nephew, Victor Kayden Sizemore and a niece, Amira Raiyne Sizemore both of Kerby Knob. He is also survived by his grandmother, Eva Isaacs of Kerby Knob and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Other than his father, Barry was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman Isaacs, Ralph & Jean Hobbs.
Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Friday, August 5, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Isaacs and Bro. Mitchell Davidson conducting the service. Burial to follow in the Kerby Knob Cemetery. Pallbearers: Brian Davidson, Benjamin Davidson, Evan Turner, Christopher Isaacs, Savannah Abner, Adam Walker, Thomas Isaacs, Leonard Isaacs, Keisha Johnson and Wendell Davidson. Honorary pallbearers: Brandon Davidson, Lee Jay Hatton, Darren Abner, Korey Johnson, Daniel Johnson and Vernon Johnson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
