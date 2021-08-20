2021 REENACTMENT CANCELLED
After much deliberation and consultations with our local public health and government officials and given the severe increase in Covid -19 cases and hospitalizations in Madison County; we have made the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s Civil War reenactment. We ask for your consideration and understanding as this decision was not an easy one make, nor one that was made lightly. We know how much everyone was looking forward to this year’s event. However, we felt that we would be unable to provide a quality event and still protect the health and safety of our spectators, participants, and volunteers. We plan to try again next year, and we hope that you will be able to join us then.
Thank you,
Battle of Richmond Association Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.