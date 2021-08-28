The Jackson County Fair is coming to McKee for the Labor Day weekend. The Fair Board has organized the best fair ever, so be sure to take time to check out the exhibits, which have been moved to the old Dollar Store. Family Fun night occurs this Saturday August 28, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. at Bond Memorial Park. The group "Remix" will be there to entertain the children with music, inflatables, and games. First responders will be there with their equipment to allow the children to experience a little bit of what it is like to be a firefighter, police officer or ambulance worker. To top it off, for the first time, Jackson County Law Enforcement will compete against Jackson County Fire Department employees in a Tug of War at the McKee Park on Family Fun Night at around 8:30 PM. A trophy will be given to the winners, along with "Bragging Rights". Please come and cheer for your favorite group. There will be no losers, as we are all in this TOGETHER!!
September 2-4 will be our actual Labor Day Fair. Food trucks, vendors, inflatables and pony rides are going to be there. On Thursday, September 2, 2021, beginning at 5:30 PM. The Anglin Brothers will kick off a fun-filled night of gospel music. The Smith Sisters, a locally renowned group from Drip Rock, and one of the all-time great groups, "THE HOPPERS", will fill McKee with beautiful music for all.
On Friday at 5:30 PM, DINO ROAR will be in McKee to entertain children of all ages. You will want to bring your kids to this once in a life-time chance for them to experience animated dinosaurs. By popular demand, a local group, MY FINEST HOUR will be here at 6:30 PM and "THAT ARENA ROCKSHOW" will wrap up the day with a 80"s rock band.
Finally, on Saturday we have a full day, beginning with the Parade at 1:00 PM. Anyone is welcome to participate and, if you enter a float, you may win a prize. DINO ROAR will be back at 2:30 and NO DECEIT, a country music group will entertain at 4:00 PM. "THE COUNTY-WIDE BAND" will play at 6:00 PM and Sassafras Cloggers will entertain at 7:30 PM. The evening will wrap up with THE ULTIMATE ALDEAN TRIBUTE BAND, one of the most popular groups in our area.
Local and State police officers will be around throughout the weekend to address any problems that may occur. If you are passing through McKee during the weekend, please be aware of the young children and other pedestrians who may be crossing the street. We will obviously be looking for impaired drivers, so, as always, Don't Drink And Drive.
It should be a weekend to remember! Bring your lawn chairs and Don't Miss It!!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and thirteen calls for service. We investigated five traffic accidents, arrested three individuals and opened two criminal cases. Enjoy the last holiday of the summer and please be careful.
