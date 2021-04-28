The Jackson County Little League Coordinator, Robbie Thomas, has been warning parents to be alert for discarded needles at the Jackson County parks. Thomas posted his warning multiple times on Social Media saying,
"Hey guys just want to make everyone aware as we start our season to watch your children at the park. I know many of the younger children like to play in the creek and in other areas around the park. You need to talk to them about keeping their shoes on and not picking up things they may find.
We been finding these on a regular basis the last couple years. The workers found this one this morning."
"Once again I am begging you to please talk to your children before you come to the park. If they find a needle please come tell me or another adult please tell them not to touch it. We found one this morning loaded up and ready right besides ladies restroom."
