Over the weekend the Kentucky Division of Forestry responded to at least two separate fires in Jackson County created by the combination of dry conditions and high winds.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry is mandated by law to "provide for organized fire protection." This mandate is carried out through wildland fire detection, suppression and law enforcement carried out by nine districts located throughout the state. The division supplements its fire suppression efforts through cooperation with rural fire departments by providing them with training, equipment and vehicles.
When responding to a fire a residence, dwelling or structure must be endangered before the local fire department gets called out. When these type structures aren’t imperiled by the fire the Kentucky Division of Forestry sends their own crew out to suppress and control the fire. The division also utilizes Department of Corrections crews and Kentucky National Guard personnel and equipment during fire emergencies. These activities are funded in part by a county assessment of 2 cents for each timberland acre.
Forest Fire Hazard Seasons
During fire seasons, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (It should be noted that burning is discouraged regardless of the time of day if conditions are dry and/or windy.)
Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season: Feb. 15 - April 30.
Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season: Oct. 1 - Dec. 15.
The designation of “Fire Hazard Seasons” is located in KRS 149.400 (Fire hazard seasons -- Fires prohibited – Exceptions). This KRS defines the seasons and also enumerates exceptions to the law. The KRS reads as follows:
(1) The periods commencing on February 15 and ending on April 30 and commencing on October 1 and ending on December 15 of each year are hereby declared to be and established as the fire hazard seasons. During the fire hazard seasons, even though the precautions required by KRS 149.375 shall have been taken, it shall be unlawful for any person to set fire to, or to procure another to set fire to, any flammable material capable of spreading fire, located in or within one hundred fifty feet (150') of any woodland or brushland, except between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., prevailing local time, or when the ground is covered with snow.
(2) This section shall not apply to fires which may be set for the purpose of burning plant beds.
(3) This section shall not apply to fires which may be set by competent and qualified employees of railroad, utility, or pipeline companies in connection with the construction, operation, or maintenance of railroads, pipelines, powerlines, or other projects in the public interest on rights-of-way used for such railroads, pipelines, powerlines, or other projects, and such fires shall be attended at all times and be extinguished before the employees of such railroad, utility, or pipeline companies leave the vicinity of the fire.
(4) This section shall not apply to fires set by trained and qualified employees of a state government agency on land owned by the state or leased or managed by the state under a written agreement with the landownerand set for the specific purpose of wildlife or plant habitat improvement, ecological site restoration, site preparation for natural or artificial regeneration or fuel reduction. Nongovernmental organizations and other governmental agencies may apply to the Division of Forestry for written approval to set fires under this subsection. Fires set under this subsection shall be in accordance with KRS 149.375. Persons who set such fires shall give written notification of the burn to the local Division of Forestry district office at least twenty-four (24) hours in advance and obtain the approval of the district office. This KRS became effective on June 24, 2003.
