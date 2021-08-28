Jackson County is becoming known for a couple of reasons: 1) pioneering broadband and telecommunications and 2) the home of great music and musicians. The Bearded Man Music Festival (BMMF) located near Wind Cave on Foxtown Road helps validate the latter by providing a stage to showcase some of the best musical talent in the region.
The BMMF was held over a 3-day period at the end of last week. According to the organizers, Angel Phillips and Bobby Marcum, around 311 people were in attendance. Angel and Bobby wanted to extend their thanks… “to the vendors: Bowman’s Baby Butt BBQ, Dreaming Creek Brewery, Becky's Candy Creations, and Tammie's Hillside Tack and more, from our home to yours! Our sponsor WIRV, WCYO 100.7 And Coyote Country, WSKQ 104.9, Pepsi, Hunt Brother’s Pizza and Ale 8. We also want to thank everyone else who helped sponsor the BMMF by way of donations.”
Angel added, “I’d also like to thank all the bands and musicians for all the amazing music they provided. A special thanks to Jory Bowling for the top-notch job he did running the sound booth through the entire festival and to the guys that shuttled guest back and forth from the parking area to the stage! We also had hillbilly jams and jellies. I also want to thank Melissa Abney aka “Photoboss” for the great pictures (including photos available here on www.jacksonsunky.com). (For more Bearded Man Music Festival photos visit the Facebook page of Melissa R Abney, or Angel Phillips) As an unexpected delight, thanks to the Anglin Brothers (who were not on the schedule to start the festival on Friday) and their father, Eric, who said a prayer over the festival.”
