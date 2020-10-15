Beattyville Long Term Care Facility Reported Multiple People Tested Positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Oct 14, 2020)

The Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) reported that a long term care facility in Beattyville (Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center) has multiple cases of COVID-19. The exact number of cases has not been verified yet. Signature HealthCARE owns the facility and will be releasing a statement on the specific number of cases.
KRDHD and the State Department for Public Health are working closely with staff at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center as multiple people tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
