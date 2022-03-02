Partnership, company, collaboration, befriend, mutually beneficial, associates and sponsorship; All words aligned with having some type of relationship with another person or group of people. Bad company (the band) may have made a bushel of songs you can sing along to but in a more literal sense the company you keep can directly alter your trajectory in life.
In the most clear interpretation bad bedfellows can refer to a less than savory choice you choose to have a relationship with. It will generally result in more drama and trouble than a baccer’ wagon will haul off. The narrative I’m seeing played out on the regular has much more to do with furthering a cause by any means but it still rings true to the poor choices in who you allow in the bed. I’m seeing a uptick over several years in politicians, church leaders and many in power who have aligned themselves with people that are merely passengers of convenience on for a cause. Any movement that gains traction will attract those seeking to leech on but their core beliefs may dissent from the movement you are attempting to move forward. Leaders often align themselves with someone who may not hold the same values as them but make a compromise to appeal to a wider audience. Political figures will often pick those to align themselves with that hold similar beliefs but are different enough to draw a new potential voter base. Pastors of churches that may seem just a little to crusty for some will choose a assistant or youth leader that has a little more “edge” to them to make the draw more attractive. Those in positions of power will befriend others who are similarly minded but give the leader credentials or clout with a new audience.
Done correctly with pure motives alignment with like minded individuals or groups can be a productive conglomerate. The issue I’ve witnessed is all too often those that cling on to a movement aren’t actually interested so much in your cause as they are in movement itself. They are parasitic in nature by thriving off your movement but they would align themselves with the next fastest train passing through town just as easily. (Here’s looking at you Black Rifle Coffee) Be aware of those who are simply hijacking your momentum because it is beneficial to them. Many people will rally for your cause when it’s positive headlines and sunshine but seek out those who are entrenched in their beliefs with disregard to the optics.
Be careful who you endorse, be sage in who you allow in the pulpit, vet your leaders before you align yourself and never be scared to call any of the above on it when they stray. Crawling in bed with strange bedfellows almost always ends in mudslinging, denials and disenfranchised partners. Plot a course, pick wisely your crowd and make certain you’re all aiming at the same target.
