Toyota’s announcement is great news for Kentucky and a sure sign of more electric vehicle (EV)-related manufacturing to come. These hydrogen fuel cell modules will be available to heavy-duty commercial truck-makers, allowing the big-rig industry an emissions-free option. Kentucky remains the number one state per-capita in production of passenger vehicles and is becoming a force in EV-related manufacturing.
Toyota announced Wednesday that it plans to make hydrogen fuel-cell modules in the U.S., starting in 2023.
The fuel-cell stacks, in modular form, will be part of a kit that will essentially replace a traditional heavy-duty diesel engine in big Class 8 semi trucks. The system is capable of delivering up to 160 kw (214 hp) of continuous power.
Although passenger vehicles aren’t mentioned here, hydrogen fuel-cell technology was part of the “shared aspiration”of automakers to achieve 40% battery electrics, fuel-cell vehicles, and plug-in hybrids by 2030.
This is the first time such a fuel-cell setup has been built by Toyota outside of Japan, and the plant it's to be made in currently builds the Toyota Camry and Lexus ES—both offered as hybrids. With the discontinuation of the big Avalon sedan, fuel cells will essentially take its place.
The system can deliver 300 miles of range at a full load of 80,000 pounds, “all while demonstrating exceptional drivability, quiet operation and zero harmful emissions,” said David Rosier, the powertrain head of Toyota Kentucky.
Toyota says that it’s also using more carbon-free vehicles (and power) in its assembly operations. Although it mentioned the use of wind and solar in manufacturing activities, it didn’t detail where the energy for the hydrogen will come from, or its role at the Kentucky facility.
Currently most hydrogen comes from natural gas reforming and some is trucked in diesel semis from large-scale production locations, sometimes across the country, to local storage facilities—a system that has had some noteworthy mishaps in recent years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.