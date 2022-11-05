If you have never been a police officer, it is hard to appreciate how all police officers hurt when an officer loses their life, particularly on duty. A London PD officer was killed this weekend by a reported drunk driver as he patrolled his assigned area. He was known as a fine, dedicated family man and officer. We are all grieving his loss. Please keep the Medlock family and London PD in your thoughts and prayers.
Average is never acceptable! When I was Post Commander for KSP in London, that statement scrolled across the screen of my computer every day. It reminded me of the importance of giving my best effort and trying to make a positive difference in my area of responsibility every day. Too many people become satisfied or accept good when they can find better or best in their lives. Do your best at everything and you will discover a better quality of life that will make a difference that everyone can see.
On Friday, a group of emergency services personnel visited the McKee Elementary School to meet students. It was an absolutely wonderful, enjoyable time for all of us. The smiles from the students as we connected with those children on their turf made my day very special. It was a highlight of the year and I appreciate Mr. Truett and their staff for the great welcome and recognition of what emergency services personnel do in the county. I brought pictures made by the students back to the JCSO and I have proudly placed them on my office wall for all to see. Children are our greatest asset! Thank you for the enjoyable time together at McKee Elementary.
I investigated a serious injury accident last week in which a young lady lost control of her vehicle as she traveled to work after the last rainfall. The leaves falling from trees increased oil on the roadways and the moisture from the rain made the roadway slick. The driver stated the worn tires on her vehicle and the slick roadway are the reasons for her accident. The driver was treated for injury to her neck and spine, as well as cuts, and is expected to make a full recovery. We cannot change the past, but perhaps we can all learn something from it. Make sure your tires are in good condition, wear you seat belts and slow down on wet roadways.
The fall election is upon us and there is good reason to vote. We have constitutional issues to vote on, which are very important. I highly recommend you read the amendments carefully before you vote in order for you to make an informed decision. As always, if you don't vote you have little right to complain. You decide the direction our country will take in the future. Encourage your children to learn about the election process and help them understand why voting is such a privilege. It is our duty and our right to be involved in the future of our country. Don't take this election for granted. Vote!
Last week the JCSO responded to one-hundred and two calls for service. We investigated eleven traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and arrested three individuals. We work hard every day to try to keep all our citizens safe and secure. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our safety.
