Belford Glen Vaughn was born March 20, 1953, in London, KY and departed this life Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence in Annville at the age of 69. He was the son of the late Earl Vaughn and Valerie (Gilbert) Tillman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Gail (Morris) Vaughn of Annville and by four children, Lukas (Katie) Vaughn of McKee, Jacob (Rachel) Vaughn of Gray Hawk, Robby Thomas of McKee and Crystal Thomas of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by his mother, Lois Vaughn of Annville and by three siblings, Calvin (Susan) Vaughn of Lancaster, James (Susan) Vaughn of Stockbridge, Georgia and Connie (Pat) McKenzie of Florida. He was blessed with nine grandchildren.
Glen was a member of the Bond Holiness Church for twenty-one years. He was also retired from the United States Army and from the Bluegrass Army Depot.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Bond Holiness Church with Rev. Alan Sumner, Pastor Kevin Lloyd, Bro. Jacob Vaughn, Bro. Rick Combs and Genry Ellison conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Gilbert Cemetery in Laurel County. Pallbearers: Sean Evans, Tyler Combs, Alan Sumner, Levi Lloyd, Mark Jesse, and Don Hale. Honorary pallbearers: Joe Howell, Jeff Scalf and Raleigh Barger. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
