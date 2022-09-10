Benjamin Neeley better known to family and friends as “Benji” was born in Berea, KY and departed this life Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington at the age of 54. He was the son of Nick Neeley of Gray Hawk and Shirley (Tincher) Lainhart of Richmond.
In addition to his parents, Benji was also survived by a brother, Scott (Michelle) Neeley of Gray Hawk; by three nieces, one nephew and by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Benji was preceded in death by his sister, Nicole Neeley.
He was a member of the Tyner Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, September 5, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial to follow in the Peters & Tincher Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
