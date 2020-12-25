Bennie Harold Davis, 72, a resident of Connersville since he was a teenager, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born October 28, 1948, in McKee, Kentucky and resided there until his parents, the late John Clarence Davis and Effie Jane Isaacs Davis, moved to Connersville.
He is survived by a daughter, Sheri Lynn (Mike) Pendergraft; three brothers, Jack L. (Betty) Davis, of Bean Station, TN, Charles G. (Twila) Davis, of Connersville, William E. (Cindy) Davis, of Indianapolis, two grandchildren, Dustin W.
Lykins, Britteny P. Harmon, as well as four great-grandchildren, Charlee J. Lykins, A.J. Horn, Mason Smith and Wyatt Smith.
He also has many nieces and nephews along with their children that were involved in his life as well.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pearl Davis, Grace Gabbard as well as two brothers, Herbert C. Davis and Dennis R. Davis.
There will be private services for the family at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. Burial will be in McKee Cemetery, 1:00 PM Saturday, December 19, 2020. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
