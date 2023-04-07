Benny Andrew Profitt of Somerset, KY was born January 22, 1970, in Portsmouth, Virginia passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Hospital in Somerset at the age of 53. He was the son of the late Marion & Janice Marie (Maggard) Profitt.
Benny is survived by his twin brother, Billy Profitt & Mike Fee of McKee and by two nieces, Crystal (James) Higgins of Eolia, KY and Sarah Profitt Bowling of Eolia, KY. Other survivors include great nieces, Bridgett (Zachary) Baker and Madison Roberts; a great nephew, Eli Roberts and one great great nephew, Samuel Baker all of Eolia, KY.
In addition to his parents, Benny was also preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Marie Profitt and by a brother, Joseph Allen Profitt.
Benny was of the Southern Baptist Faith.
A memorial tribute to Benny Profitt may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.