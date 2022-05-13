Berea Arts Council invites everyone to join them for their 2022 Spring Garden Tour on Saturday, May 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets for the day are just 15.00 and may be purchased through the Berea Arts Council website. Go to: https://www.bereaartscouncil.org/ and click on the Events tab.
Get in the spring of things with the Berea Arts Council! Join us in delighting in thirteen different gardens in the Berea area, from the Berea Urban Farm, to unique backyard sanctuaries, to a fairy garden!
The BAC Garden Tour is a fundraiser for all our programs, exhibitions, and general operating costs. We're excited to be stepping back out into the community after a hard battle navigating the ups and downs of the pandemic, but we need your help to best serve Berea! Your support helps us achieve our mission to create, sustain, and enhance community in Berea and beyond through the arts.
Thank you to our sponsors: Kentucky Arts Council, The Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, and the Potting Shed!
