This information was just obtained from a Professor at Berea College. As per Dr. Jeff Richey, Professor of Asian Studies: “Just got this email from Berea College's President: "Concluding, after careful analysis, that it will not be possible to adequately assure student and employee safety in the circumstance of a case of COVID-19 occurring on campus, we have decided that the College will cease instructional activities as of the end of the day on this Friday, March 13. Faculty are requested to give immediate consideration to how their courses can be brought to closure in that time, and we apologize for the very short notice. Because most students will have left campus and not all will have internet access, instruction should not continue, although assignments for students to complete and submit can be part of the plan and electronic communications may continue. The due date for final grades will not change.... Regrettably, our Commencement celebration will also be cancelled, or at least postponed to a date when such a gathering can be conducted safely.”
Berea College to End Instructional Activity this Week Due to Coronavirus Issues
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
