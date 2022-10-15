Bernice Cole Halcomb was a Homemaker and she took her job very seriously. Her family and her friends will attest to how she always put others first. She was respectful, kind, resourceful, creative, supportive, and loving. She will be remembered as such by those fortunate enough to know her.
Her organic garden provided more produce than 10 families could use and she was incredible cook. Her cellar was stocked to the max and filled with beautiful and delicious foods. Even when living alone she maintained two refrigerators and two freezers because someone might “drop in” and she wanted to be ready for that. She was always ready for “company”.
She was a seamstress extraordinaire, who designed and sewed two formal gowns for her daughter to wear as Princess in first and sixth grade school events. She also crafted curtains, pillows, and a bed spread for Debbie's life-sized playhouse, fully equipped with a swing, no less. Her son, Larry, was not to be forgotten; she sewed cowboy outfits for him. When Larry refused to let her launder his “overalls” there was no argument. She simply removed, laundered, and replaced them while he slept. And all this was “flawless" because she was a consummate perfectionist.
Bernice grew up in McKee (Jackson County) Kentucky, and lived there until the death of her husband, Thurston Clay. She then recognized the importance of being close to family and moved to Danville where her son, Larry Clay, and his wife Ginny (Shortie) lived. She remained in Danville until Larry’s death at which time she moved to live with her daughter, Deborah and son-in-law Chris in Lexington. She loved enjoying Ripplewood Farm, watching the horses, birds that would gather around the pond, and the fountain. She had a wonderfully long life and would have been 99 on December 13.
Mrs. Halcomb became quite the traveler after moving to Danville. She traveled to several other countries and throughout the USA. Learning that people are pretty much the same around the world was interesting and inspirational for her. She always focused on fairness and equality. Her expectations always challenged you to do better.
Beautiful experiences and memories will sustain her loved ones. She will be greatly missed but always held in highest regard.
Bernice leaves behind to mourn her passing, her daughter, Dr. Deborah Halcomb McDonald Duff, grandson, Tyson Stewart (Rachel) McDonald and by six great-grandchildren, Ella Gretchen, Abigail Lucy, Wyatt Clay, Hayden Richard, Anna Kay, and Connor Tyson. Also, her daughter-in-law, Virginia McQueen Halcomb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Wiley Cole & Allie Roberts Cole; her husband, Thurston Clay Halcomb; her son Larry Clay Halcomb and sisters, Jeanette Vickers, Georgia Troutman and Lula Cole.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Roberts Cemetery with Bro. Harold Hays officiating and the Burns family providing music. Pallbearers: James Cody, Ty McDonald, Ben Carpenter, Barry Vickers, Branden Troutman, Wyatt Clay McDonald, Daryl Murphy, and Hayden Richard McDonald.
