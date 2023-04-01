Bernice Rose was born August 9, 1929 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Strawther Joe & Veron (Lakes) Richardson.
She is survived by three sons, Bennie (Bobbie) Rose of Chestnut Flat, Randall (Brenda) Rose of Chestnut Flat and Dellas (Tammy) Rose of Irvine. She is also survived by four siblings, Elease Quinn, Juanita Stevens, Larry (Lurry) Richardson and Strawther (Toddy) Richardson. She was blessed with thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by her husband, Owen Rose; by two sons, Garry Rose and Jackie Rose; a granddaughter, Renee Isaacs and by three sisters, Wavelene Combs, Geraldine Rowe & Geneva Vickers.
Bernice was a member of the World-Wide Church of God.
Graveside services were held Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Randall Rose Cemetery at Chestnut Flat. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.