Bernice Sparks of McKee was born March 12, 1930 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, May 13, 2023 at her residence, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late John & Minnie (Harrison) Welch.
Bernice is survived by three children, Bennie Sparks of Utah, Danny Sparks of McKee and Marlene (Melvin) Lynch of McKee. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Edsel (Mae) Welch of McKee and Alvis (Lorraine) Welch of Connersville, IN.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Sparks; by a sister, Marie Croucher and by 6 brothers, Robert, Lyndon, Edd, Herman, Jim & Fred Welch.
Bernice was a member of the Macedonia Holiness Church.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Macedonia Cemetery with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
