Bernie Comes to Jackson County

The people of our country are in dire need of unity. The political divisions and unrest is tearing at the fabric of our society and our union. We need folks like the members of the facebook group "Jackson County ROCKS". Thanks to them and the work of Jessica Thorpe and Lyndsey Hurst we can all share in the "down to earth" moment exhibited by Senator Bernie Sanders. Bernie showed up at the Presidential Inauguration wearing what appeared to be his only winter coat and a pair of mittens knitted for him by a Vermont school teacher. This image capture the hearts and minds of our entire country as Bernie (dressed in winter coat and mittens, daily mail tucked under one arm) started appearing in different iconic and everyday scenes all over social media and the internet.
So thanks to these folks and with an eye toward common ground and the future we offer you the following images of "Bernie Coming to Jackson County"
