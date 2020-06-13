Bertella Lainhart

   Bertella Lainhart passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born December 23, 1933 and was 86 years old.

   She was preceded in death by her father, Clint Madden, mother, Emmily Jane Gabbard Madden, and brothers: Virgil Madden and Loyd Madden.

   Bertella is survived by her husband, Dewey (Dib) Lainhart and all six of her children: Tim Lainhart (Joyce) of Connersville, IN, Ramona Lainhart of Nashville, TN, Margaret Lainhart of Lexington, KY, Fred Lainhart of McKee, KY, Teresa Parrett (Tony) of Berea, KY and Cheryl Russell (Charles) of Berea, KY. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Fred Dustin Lainhart (Miranda), Leigha Berry (Kevin), Clint Parrett (Jenny), Rachel Parrett, Britney Russell and Will Russell (Meghan). She was blessed to have five great grandchildren. Bertella was a long time resident of both Gray Hawk and Annville.

Graveside service 1:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Sandlin Cemetery with Bro. Billy Bales officiating. Pallbearers were Dustin Lainhart, Fred Lainhart, Tim Lainhart, Clint Parrett, Tony Parrett and Will Russell. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bertella Lainhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you