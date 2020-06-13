Bertella Lainhart passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born December 23, 1933 and was 86 years old.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clint Madden, mother, Emmily Jane Gabbard Madden, and brothers: Virgil Madden and Loyd Madden.
Bertella is survived by her husband, Dewey (Dib) Lainhart and all six of her children: Tim Lainhart (Joyce) of Connersville, IN, Ramona Lainhart of Nashville, TN, Margaret Lainhart of Lexington, KY, Fred Lainhart of McKee, KY, Teresa Parrett (Tony) of Berea, KY and Cheryl Russell (Charles) of Berea, KY. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Fred Dustin Lainhart (Miranda), Leigha Berry (Kevin), Clint Parrett (Jenny), Rachel Parrett, Britney Russell and Will Russell (Meghan). She was blessed to have five great grandchildren. Bertella was a long time resident of both Gray Hawk and Annville.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Sandlin Cemetery with Bro. Billy Bales officiating. Pallbearers were Dustin Lainhart, Fred Lainhart, Tim Lainhart, Clint Parrett, Tony Parrett and Will Russell. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
