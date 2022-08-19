Bertie Lakes Kingsley, 87, of Peoria, Illinois formerly of Jackson County passed away July 29, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Charley & Nellie (Freeman) Lakes.
Bertie is survived by four children, Willard Bullock Jr., Timmy (Shelley) Stephens, Karen Davis and Gary (Lisa) Stephens. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Wendy, Kathy, Jeremy, Jenna, Stephanie and Destiny; thirteen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
Other than her parents, Bertie was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Irvine, Iona, Delena, Virgie, Gracie Mae, Vernon, Betty, Phyllis, Thelma and Virginia.
Memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Lakes Cemetery in Wind Cave with Bro. Ronald Rose conducting the service.
