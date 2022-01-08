Bessie Ann Brockman was born September 16, 1952 in Ohio and departed this life Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence at the age of 69. She was the daughter of the late John Marion & Mary Frances Fogle.
Bessie is survived by her children, Joh Farris Brockman Jr. (Amanda) of Richmond, John Brandon Brockman (Abbie) of Florence, Renea Jones (Randy) of Glencoe, Sheila Ann Brockman (Everett) of Warsaw, Maria Brockman of Ohio; two step sons, Terry Farris Brockman (Tina) of Richmond and Timothy Mark Brockman of Waco. She is also survived by a sister, Lisa McComas and by four brothers, Tommy Fogle (Jen), Ronnie Fogle (Jackie), Johnnie Fogle (Wilma) and Stevie Fogle all of Ohio. She was blessed with twenty-five grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bessie was also preceded in death by her husband, John Farris Brockman.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, December 27, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the T. M. Lakes Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
