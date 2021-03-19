Courtesy Lakes Funeral Home
Bethel Gray Lakes age 77, widow of Jim Lakes, passed away March 6, 2021 in West Union, Ohio. Bethel was born in Jackson County, Kentucky to the late Eli and Katherine Marcum Gray. She was a homemaker and enjoyed attending church while she lived here in Berea. Bethel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim Lakes and her brothers; Kenneth Gray and Linwood Gray.
Bethel is survived by her sisters: Patty (David) Gray and Nellie Shoemaker and Renea Booher and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral will take place at 12:30 PM on Thursday March 11, 2021 at Red Lick Cemetery. There will be visitation from 11:00 AM. until noon at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea. Lakes Funeral Home in Berea in handling the arrangements. Family will observe state mandates for facial coverings and social distancing for all services. In lieu of flowers donations to funeral expense will be accepted by the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.