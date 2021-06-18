Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on his Better Kentucky Plan, which allocates $1.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to boost the economy by delivering clean drinking water, building new schools and expanding access to broadband while creating 14,500 jobs.
The Governor announced that, since launching the call for projects on June 1, the Cleaner Water Program has received 141 requests for funding representing 46 counties and totaling more than $343 million, with funding announcements expected this summer. The Kentucky Schools Facilities Construction Commission selected 13 schools for Better Schools program funding (including over $10 million dollars earmarked for the Jackson County Middle School) and is awaiting additional guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to determine how and when funding will be allocated. The Governor also mentioned that the Better Internet Program is finalizing a Request for Information (RFI) to solicit input from potential broadband providers. The RFI is expected to be finalized by the end of June, with proposals from providers accepted sometime in July. To learn more about the Better Kentucky Plan, click here.
