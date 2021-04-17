Betty Faye Mays, 80 departed this life April 3, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY following a long illness.
Betty was born on April 15, 1940 in New Zion, Kentucky to the late Jesse Brandenburg and Effie (Flannery). She spent her life as a homemaker and helpmate to her husband of 56 years James Paul Mays by helping him in the car business and on their farm. She enjoyed quilting as a hobby and won several blue ribbons for her work in the Jackson County Fair over the years. She also enjoyed growing a garden and in her earlier years she held exercise classes in her basement for the ladies in the community. She dedicated her life to the love and care of her family.
Betty leaves behind her son David (Janet) Mays and her daughter Vickie (Jeff) Sparks. Betty had four grandchildren who were her pride and joy- Kyle (Kerri) Mays, Natalie Mays, Hayley Sparks and Colby Sparks. Betty had two great grandchildren – Ellie Jane Mays and Adrian Mays. Betty had an “adopted” grandson Ezra Bowling.
She was survived by the following brothers and sisters – Eugene (Carolyn) Brandenburg of Mt. Vernon, KY, Darrell (Sue) Parrett of Mckee, KY and Susie Hall of Connersville, IN.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband James Paul Mays and by her father Jesse Brandenburg and her mother Effie Parrett. She was also preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Virginia Call, Billy Joe Brandenburg, Garlin Brandenburg, Willis Brandenburg, Clarence Brandenburg, Charles Parrett, Eulene Issacs, Perry Parrett and Mildred Parrett.
Betty was a member of New Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Gray Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
