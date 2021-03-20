Betty Huff was born February 24, 1939 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, being 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Charley & Nellie (Freeman) Lakes.
Betty is survived by her son, Michael Huff and his wife Sandra; grandson, Trenton Huff and his wife Tonya and great granddaughter, Gracie Lynn Huff all of Tyner. She is also survived by her sister, Bertie Faye Kingsley of Peoria, Illinois and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lynnwood Huff and by the following siblings, Irvin Lakes, Vernon Lakes, Ona Lakes, Virginia Fox, Gracie Mae Lakes, Delena Keltner, Phyllis Lakes and Virgie Lakes.
Betty was a member of the Blackwater #1 Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Rose and Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial to follow in the Flannery Cemetery. Pallbearers: Trenton Huff, Michael Huff, Roy Ford, Gary Lakes. Honorary pallbearer: Gracie Lynn Huff. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.