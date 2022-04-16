Betty Jo (Oliver) Thomas was born February 5, 1975 in Irvine and departed this life Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the age of 47. She was the daughter of Coy Lee Oliver of Booneville and of the late Phyllis Ann (Smith) Oliver.
In addition to her father, Betty Jo is also survived by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Thomas Jr. of Alexandria; by her children, Steven Anthony Keith Townsend of Zoe, Raven Lee Caudill of Zoe, Shelby Thomas, Sara Thomas and Tisha Thomas all of Alexandria. Other survivors include her siblings, Carolyn Oliver (Jerry) Spurlock of Richmond, Denzil Lee (Diane) Oliver of Tyner, Billy Paul Oliver of Alexandria and Norma Jean Oliver (Kenneth Bryan) Daniels of Richmond. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Raylee Townsend, Nicki Caudill, Henry Caudill, Luca, Brian, Adrianne, Carson & Josie Thomas.
Other than her mother, Betty Jo was also preceded in death by her siblings, Coy Lee Oliver Jr., Irvine Anthony Smith, and Bonnie Lou Lynch; and by her grandparents, Elmo Smith & Martha (Stepp) Smith and Herman Oliver Sr. & Fannie Lynch Oliver.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Eddy Judd officiating. Burial to follow in the Brown & Strong Cemetery. Pallbearers: Axl Smith, Bill Oliver, Darren Duley, Brian Duley, Gary Smith, Gary Paul Smith, Jr.Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
