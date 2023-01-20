Betty Jones Bailes Zeller of Enon, Ohio, was born on July 21, 1936, in Tyner, Kentucky. She went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 3, 2023, at the age of 86. She was the daughter of the late Robert Jett Jones and Letha Hays Jones of Tyner, KY and sister of the late Paul (Ramona) Jones, also of Tyner.
She is survived by stepdaughters, Barbara (Carl) Conklin and Beverly (Bill) Donahue and by niece Amy (Tony) Banniza and by nephews Jett Jones and Stuart Jones. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Amanda (Jim) Kempf, Amy (Ryan) Habig, Patricia (Justin) Rainone, Kelly (Kyle) Tamer, and Chris (Alayna) Donahue as well as 3 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband S. Dale Bailes, who she was married to from 1958 until his death in 1993 and by Joseph Zeller who she was married to from 1999 until his death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her niece Robin Jones.
Funeral services for Betty Zeller will be held at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Kentucky on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM, Rev. Calvin Hays officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the time of service. Burial will be at the Tyner Cemetery in Tyner, Kentucky
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to First Baptist Church of Kettering.
Pallbearers: Ethan Sanders, Drew Turbeville, Paul Hays, Chris Boggs, Jett Jones & Stuart Jones.
