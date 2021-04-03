Betty Lou Lunsford, born December 25, 1950, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was married to Larry J. Lunsford on May 19, 1972. They were blessed with two children, Daricia Shea (Justin) Mahoney of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Christian Cole Lunsford, who preceded her in death. They were also blessed with two grandsons, John Heath Mahoney and Luke Christian Mahoney.
In addition to her loving husband, Larry and her daughter Shea and her family, she is survived by one brother, Ray E. (Janet) Cole and one sister, Patricia (Jerry) Isaacs, both of Richmond, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her son, Christian, and her parents, Wiley and Ina Pearl Cole.
She leaves behind nieces and nephews who love her dearly, and a host of cousins and friends. All who knew her were blessed by her sweet and loving spirit.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Richmond, Kentucky. Bet loved to play the piano, and she did so for many years for funerals and for church. In recent years, she enjoyed playing piano for singing with residents, at Arcadian Cove and at Telford Terrace.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Richmond with Bro. Bill Wright officiating. Burial to follow in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers: Keith Gabbard, Larry “Bim” Lakes, Tony Boggs, Jeff Henderson, Larry Smith, Jerry Powell, Mike Leach, Conley Tyra and Brian Charles. Honorary pallbearers: Vernon Holt, Roger Bartley, Jim Austin, Jimmy Hays, Kendell Norris, Carmon Bingham and Brent Gay. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
