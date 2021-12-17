Betty McQueen Siler was born August 13, 1957 in Clay County and departed this life Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 64. She was the daughter of the late Everett & Carlie (Barrett) McQueen.
Betty is survived by her husband, Frankie Siler of McKee and by three children, Tabitha (Craig) Eversole of Annville, Rick (Tabitha) Siler of McKee and Renea (Melvin) Siler of Tyner. She is also survived by one sister, Regena Gabbard of McKee. Betty was blessed with twelve grandchildren, Ryan (Raimey) Eversole, Aaron (Cheyenne) Eversole, Ty, Seth(Kaliyah)& Karley Turner, Briana Eversole, Desirae, Cody, Blake, and Anna Bell Siler, Dillion & Breanne Hubbard and by five great grandchildren, Leah, Dexter, Dakota, Mason & Raven.
In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her sister, Hermetta Smith and by a brother, Roger McQueen.
Betty was a member of the Stone Coal Baptist Church. She quilted for Appalachian Fireside Crafts in Berea and also ran a home daycare for many years.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Hensley officiating. Burial to follow in the New Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers: Ty Turner, Seth Turner, Ryan Eversole, Aaron Eversole, Eason Davis and Ethan Stamper. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.